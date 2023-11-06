Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: tekken

Tekken 8 Reveals New Fighter With Victor Chevalier

Bandai Namco released a new trailer recently featuring an all-new character for Tekken 8, as Victor Chevalier arrives next year.

Bandai Namco revealed a new character on the way to Tekken 8, as players will have a chance to fight as Victor Chevalier when it comes out next year. This is a completely new character from France being added to the roster who is great at utilizing multiple weapons in his fighting style and is voiced by famed French actor Vincent Cassel. We got more info about him below and his proper introduction trailer, as we wait to play as him next year.

"Descended from a lineage of distinguished knights, Victor has dreamed of rescuing those in need ever since he was a boy. Following in the footsteps of his father, a high-ranking naval officer, Victor enlists in the French Navy. Viewed as riding the coattails of his successful father by jealous peers,Victor was sent into dangerous operating zones again and again. Still, thanks to the time he spent diligently training with his father's mercenary friend from the East, Victor is able to use his knowledge of combat to come back from every mission alive and victorious. Famous for his penny-pinching nature and the long list of broken hearts he's left in his wake, Victor leaves a trail of rumors and stories wherever he goes."

"Before he knows it, Victor earns himself the codename "Phantom Raven," and is looked upon with both fear and awe by others in the military. Victor leaves the Navy to join the UN, hoping to find a way to help even more people as well as explore new paths outside the constraints of working for the state. Soon, though, he begins to sense that the world is on the brink of being taken over by a corporate giant. In response, he starts securing the means needed to counter the corporation's private armed forces. In preparation for the coming upheaval, Victor exhausts all the means of negotiation he has available to him and succeeds in founding armed forces that have the authority to act at their own discretion. He directs the Raven Unit—an elite team he trained himself—to conduct special ops all over the world while in the meantime, he takes up the mantle as leader of the UN forces."

"Time passes, and the flames of G Corp's brutal military invasion have begun to engulf the world. Having foreseen such a future, Victor takes command of his new forces and readies himself for the fight. Armed with an haute couture suit from an established design house and the latest optical weapons, Victor, the living legend, retakes his place on the battlefield."

