Telltale Games Re-Releases More Of Their Classic Catalog

Telltale Games revealed today that they have re-released a number of games from their classic catalog prior to their signature series. It appears the studio is looking to reassociate itself in the market after the fiasco of what happened to the brand over the past few years. So to do that it looks like they're releasing some old games to both show off their library and get a little revenue coming in. Among the games being released include Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, and Telltale Texas Hold'em. Not a bad plan if that's what they're aiming for, especially since we haven't heard anything solid about new games in production since last December when the company revealed they would be working on The Wolf Among Us 2 from scratch. You can read about all three games below as they're now on sale via their website.

Based on the award-winning Aardman characters, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures is a point-and-click interactive story series comprising four episodes, each seeing the affable inventor and his loyal dog through madcap exploits full of mishaps and humor. In addition, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People is also once again available in online stores. Based on the Strong Bad Emails animated shorts Homestarrunner.com web series created by Mike and Matt Chapman, the five-episode series features the loudmouthed, wrestling-masked Strong Bad, and takes players on a crazy trip through the creative landscape of Free Country, USA. Also re-issued today is Telltale Texas Hold'em!, a 3D poker game featuring a virtual personality A.I. system that uniquely captures the interplay between the fully animated characters as much as the card action. With more than 1,800 lines of dialog, Telltale's inaugural game is available to download now for $4.99 USD.