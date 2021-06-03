Tender: Creature Comforts Now Available On Steam, Mobile, And Itch.io

A new "dating app" has emerged through the obscuring haze of the app-creation industry, and it's out of this world! Tender: Creature Comforts is an all-new dating sim that is heavily inspired by the age of dating via applications like Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, and countless others, but with a neat innovation. All of the matches you make and reject are aliens from various other planets!

Created by independent game developer Kenny Sun, with writing by Gideon Lazarus and cute art by Jie En Lee, Tender: Creature Comforts is the indie game that we needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The creators clearly seem to know this and that's presumably why this game exists.

According to the press release, the key features of this game include:

Swipe through hundreds of intergalactic profiles

Chat with your matches and pray

Go on awkward first dates on a distant planet

Unfold a vast array of branching storylines

Get rejected for being a Gemini (author's note: this joking comment was actually in the press release. It's pretty funny, but we wish to state that we do not wish to offend any Geminis in our audience.)

Considering the nature of this game and of app-based courtship, from what we know there is no reason to believe there will be content of an explicit nature in this game. This game, a modern interpretation of the human condition when it comes to finding love and companionship, looks to be a poignant but cute game to play. Do you agree? Let us know what you think in the comments below!