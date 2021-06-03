Tender: Creature Comforts Now Available On Steam, Mobile, And Itch.io

Posted on
by
|
Comments

A new "dating app" has emerged through the obscuring haze of the app-creation industry, and it's out of this world! Tender: Creature Comforts is an all-new dating sim that is heavily inspired by the age of dating via applications like Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, and countless others, but with a neat innovation. All of the matches you make and reject are aliens from various other planets!

A screenshot from the mobile version of Tender: Creature Comforts by independent game developer Kenny Sun, in which Willa, age 28, is looking for love all over the galaxy!
A screenshot from the mobile version of Tender: Creature Comforts by independent game developer Kenny Sun, in which Willa, age 28, is looking for love all over the galaxy!

Created by independent game developer Kenny Sun, with writing by Gideon Lazarus and cute art by Jie En LeeTender: Creature Comforts is the indie game that we needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The creators clearly seem to know this and that's presumably why this game exists.

According to the press release, the key features of this game include:

  • Swipe through hundreds of intergalactic profiles
  • Chat with your matches and pray
  • Go on awkward first dates on a distant planet
  • Unfold a vast array of branching storylines
  • Get rejected for being a Gemini (author's note: this joking comment was actually in the press release. It's pretty funny, but we wish to state that we do not wish to offend any Geminis in our audience.)
Another screenshot from Tender: Creature Comforts, wherein the player is chatting it up with Abby, another extraterrestrial being.
Another screenshot from Tender: Creature Comforts, wherein the player is chatting it up with Abby, another extraterrestrial being.

Considering the nature of this game and of app-based courtship, from what we know there is no reason to believe there will be content of an explicit nature in this game. This game, a modern interpretation of the human condition when it comes to finding love and companionship, looks to be a poignant but cute game to play. Do you agree? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Kenny, 27 years old, is seeking love in the seemingly most desolate of places: outer space. Screenshot from Tender: Creature Comforts.
Kenny, 27 years old, is seeking love in the seemingly most desolate of places: outer space. Screenshot from Tender: Creature Comforts.

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.