Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?

Pokémon GO is keeping November full of surprises. When they first announced the slate of November 2020 Legendaries that would be in raids, they essentially said, "Okay, so Darkrai first, you know about that. Then, we're just going to keep you waiting for a little, but it'll be a familiar face. Then, a week of Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion — that one, we'll tell you about. The following week is… actually, you know what, we'll keep you waiting." Now that Cobalion and co. are taking over from Lugia tomorrow, we're getting closer and closer to that final surprise in November. We have a few theories on what we may be getting. Let's dive in.

Theory #1: The Lake Trio

Well, we know that Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit are on their way to Pokémon GO. A recent Datamine showed that they'd be returning to the game with an event called "Lake Legends" that was found in the code. The only thing that keeps us from being 100% sure they will be in this spot is the fact that Niantic has already confirmed that the final November boss will only run from November 24th to November 30th. If we're getting a Shiny Lake Trio release, we're thinking it'll be a longer stay in raids. While a shorter run for a Shiny release isn't unprecedented, we can't say for certain. However, Niantic may actually play this coy and re-release them without Shinies, which would be cold. It wouldn't stop us from raiding them, of course, but it'd be cold nonetheless.

Theory #2: Xerneas, Yveltal, or Zygarde

So… the Fourth Anniversary posted teased the release of Generation Six. Even though we are still in the Unova phase, with a good amount of species not released, unreleased species from previous generations hasn't stopped Niantic from moving forward before. (R.I.P. Kelceon, wherever you are.) The Lake Trio is probably a better bet but if it's one of these, the fact that Niantic didn't mention this in the initial announcement would make a lot more sense.

Theory #3: Regigigas with a Shiny release

There are a few species that are long overdue for a Shiny release, but let's level with each other here. Niantic is going to release the Shinies for Palkia and Dialga when it's warmer, when more people are out raiding, so they can really hype it up. A fun but less anticipated Shiny release would be a Pokémon like Regigigas, who fans will enjoy but wouldn't make sense as the central raid boss of a larger event.

Theory #4: Mewtwo

It's been too long. It's been way, way too long. This isn't our top theory, but Niantic knows that the longer they keep Mewtwo out of Pokémon GO, the more hype builds. This would be a major way to sell a ton of raid passes in a week with a short run of Shiny-capable Mewtwo in 2020.