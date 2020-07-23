Tetris Effect: Connected Will Launch On Xbox Series X

During the Xbox Games Showcase, Enhance revealed that Tetris Effect: Connected will be coming to Xbox Series X as a launch exclusive. The trailer, which you can see below, shows footage of people enjoying the game as they groove tot he tunes and drop blocks down. Now the game will come with an all-new robust multiplayer expansion while being optimized with 4K/60 FPS visuals for Series X and PC versions. Later in Summer 2021, the developers will add a multiplayer expansion as a free update to all other existing versions of the game. You can read about it more below from the announcement.

"We were blown away by the reaction to the original Tetris Effect," says Producer and Enhance Founder Tetsuya Mizuguchi. "People just 'got it' on every level—as a game, of course, but also as this positive, emotional, life-affirming experience. Some people were shocked they could be so moved, even to tears, by a 'puzzle game,' which we took as the ultimate compliment. But we also kept hearing that players wanted to share that experience with others. We want that, too—and especially as the world continues to adapt to unprecedented forms of isolation, it felt like a worthy challenge. Tetris Effect: Connected is our attempt to do just that: connect all different types of people, in cooperation or competition, via our universal love of Tetris."

The new multiplayer expansion joins the 10-plus single-player modes already included in the original Tetris Effect. This is Tetris like you've never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetriminos themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you're playing, making all of the game's 30+ stages something you'll want to experience over and over again.