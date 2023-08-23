Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: The 7th Guest, The 7th Guest VR, Vertigo Games

The 7th Guest VR Receives October Release Date

Vertigo Games confirmed they will be releasing The 7th Guest VR for multiple platforms, just in time for Halloween gaming.

Vertigo Games confirmed during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live preshow that The 7th Guest VR will be released in October. The team showed off a brand new trailer for the game, giving you a better look at the content you will be experiencing. Honestly, it looks like a combination of what it once was and what it is today with modern VR mechanics. It definitely feels like a throwback that's been modernized, which we're sure fans of the original game will enjoy. Only this time around, you'll have to solve puzzles in a 3D environment and experience the story as you stand in the middle of it all. You'll be able to experience that for yourself as the game will be released on October 19th for Steam, PS VR2, and Meta Quest. Enjoy the trailer below as we now have two months to wait for this to be available.

"The classic game that chilled you to the bone in the 90s has been brought back to life, with cutting-edge VR technology that delivers an atmospheric story like no other. Six guests have been welcomed to the foreboding mansion. But something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker, Henry Stauf, hides in the shadows, and there is a dark power here, shrouded in mysteries. Who is the 7th Guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale? As you explore the eerie mansion, the puzzles become increasingly challenging, and there are dangers lurking around every corner, with every shadow, creak, and flicker of light adding to the haunting tension. Unlock new rooms and uncover hidden secrets, all while trying to keep your wits about you against the eerie horrors. The 7th Guest VR is the ultimate adventure for fans of mystery-puzzle games and those seeking a new and terrifying VR experience."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!