The Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event Launches Today

Respawn Entertainment has launched the all-new Awakening Collection event into Apex Legends with some new things to snag over the next few weeks. The crux of this event is that they have brought back the return of Control Mode for everyone to jump into, along with the all-new Lifeline's Town Takeover to experience. There have also been the new Events Rewards Track added to the mix, several limited-time cosmetics that you'll only be able to snag during this event, and so much more to explore. You can read more about everything that's been added here, and we have the trailer for it down below, as the event will only be around for a few weeks.

Welcome to Lifeline's Clinic, a new place to heal up and chill out. This new state-of-the-art building is nestled between Gardens and Grow Towers, in the northeast corner of Olympus. In the center of the Clinic's main floor stands the Med-bay. With it, legends can take advantage of the most refined automated healing system in the Outlands. Whenever injured legends are standing on the platform, a heal tether will activate and attach to them. If the Med-bay is charged, they will get continuous healing. Additionally, the Med-bay's holo-displays will indicate if someone is healing, or if the Med-bay is recharging. Control is Back: World's Edge is joining the rotation for the first time with the return of the limited-time 9v9 mode Control.

