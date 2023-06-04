Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Arkham Asylum, Batman, dc comics, Infinite Rabbit Holes, Tabletop, The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City, warner bros discovery

The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic In Gotham City Has Been Released

Infinite Rabbit Holes and Warner Bros. Discovery released a new Batman AR tabletop game called The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic In Gotham City.

Infinite Rabbit Holes have teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to release the AR tabletop title The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic In Gotham City. This game was created by the same team who brought you the 2008 award-winning The Dark Knight ARG campaign Why So Serious?, as they have created a new unique experience within the Batman universe. Using a combination of a board game setting and mobile devices, you'll attempt to solve cases hidden within Gotham City, as you attempt to unmask several of the city's most infamous villains in Augmented Reality. You can check out more about the game below as it is currently on sale for $150.

"The Arkham Asylum Files literally "comes to life," overlaying digital content on physical elements using a free app on your iPhone or iPad. Hosted by The Joker, the easy-to-use app unlocks animated and live-action story scenes, 3D graphics, gameplay, an original score, and other fun surprises. The box holds over one hundred game elements, including top-secret Arkham Asylum files, classified Gotham City police evidence, custom game boards, mysterious artifacts, and collectibles. The adventure will also have expansion packs and downloadable content to extend The Arkham Asylum Files experience over time."

"In Panic in Gotham City, there's a new threat in town, and it's up to you to solve the mystery and save the day. The story unfolds over seven action-packed chapters, which can be played separately or binged like your favorite television series in one session. Players join forces with Harley Quinn to unmask Gotham City's most infamous villains by digging deep into their Arkham Asylum files. Working together with family and friends, players will build Gotham City and solve mind-bending puzzles to match wits with The Joker and unravel a brand-new, visually stunning epic story behind Arkham Asylum's most notorious inmates. The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City is the first of three adventures in The Arkham Asylum series, offers hours of collaborative family fun for 1-6 players, ages 13 and up."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!