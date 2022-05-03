The Blade Runner RPG Received Full Funding In Three Minutes

Free League Publishing announced this morning that the Blade Runner TTRPG they were crowdfunding got financed in three minutes. The team launched the Kickstarter page this morning with the goal of raising $10k for the initial funding to get it up off the ground, which apparently meant absolutely nothing to those who wanted to see this game made as they crushed it in record time. In fact, on day one, as of the time we're writing this, the game has surpassed $570k. So it's basically a success multiple times over and hopefully will speed up the process of getting the main RPG out of the gate quickly while future expansions and additions can get funded immediately. We have the rundown of what they intend to be releasing as the crowdfund will be active until May 26th.

The Bade Runner hardcover Core Rulebook ($55) features 200+ pages of official Blade Runner lore and an original investigative RPG ruleset that takes Free League's award-winning Year Zero engine to a new level. All backers also receive a PDF version of CASE FILE 01: Electric Dreams – the first official Cinematic module for the Blade Runner RPG. An original, investigative twist on Free League's award-winning Cinematic mode and a love letter to classic mystery games like Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, Blade Runner Case Files will deliver full-length scenarios with pre-generated characters and events, a shared pool of assets and informants throughout the city, and a variety of physical handouts representing in-world artifacts (data files, Esper photos, evidence, and more) to be used during the investigation.

In the Rep-Detect Bundle ($95), backers can receive the Standard edition of the Core Rulebook as as well as the Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, a boxed collection that includes a condensed rulebook, the print edition of the Case File 01: Electric Dreams, pre-generated characters, and various physical handouts that bring the fully-immersive investigation to life. If unlocked as stretch goals, custom dice, an initiative card deck, a map of the 2037 Los Angeles, and more will added to the Starter Set.

For the elites, the Off-World Bundle ($140) delivers the print and digital edition of the Starter Set alongside the limited run Collector Edition of the Core Rulebook, boasting a deluxe black faux leather cover with an embossed holographic foil stamp of the iconic neon Origin kanji character. The Collector Edition is exclusively made for Kickstarter and will never be printed again. For retailers, the Megacorp Bundle welcomes FLGS buyers to purchase five physical copies of the standard edition Core Rulebook and Starter Set at a discount. And if cash or chinyen are short, the Diji Bundle ($35) offers PDF editions of the Core Rulebook and Case File 01: Electric Dreams for all players to enjoy.