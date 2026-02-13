Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire

The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire Launches Into Early Access

Become the kingpin of a criminal organization from your night club as The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire is available in Early Access

Article Summary The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire launches in Early Access, letting players build a criminal underworld empire.

Seamlessly switch between managing a nightclub and engaging in open world gangster missions with no loading screens.

Bribe police, wage gang wars, run illegal businesses, and develop your crew with deep RPG and economy mechanics.

Gain prestige, unlock new features, and enjoy an original soundtrack with 16 tracks enhancing the nightlife vibe.

Indie game developer BEF Games and publisher Tripwire Interactive have launched their latest game, The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire, into Early Access. This game allows you to essentially become a modern-day Scarface as you run your own nightclub where you conduct illegal business and form your own criminal empire from the shadows of the neon lights. With all the risk, gang wars, drugs, and money you would expect being one of the most powerful criminals in the city. We have more details from the team below and the latest trailer above, as you can play the EA version of the game on Steam right now.

The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire

In The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire, you'll balance a glamorous nightlife business with brutal street power. Manage VIPs, fight rival mafias, and outsmart the corrupt police in a city where every decision matters. Welcome to The Boss Gangster: Criminal Empire! This unique game offers you the perfect opportunity to delve into the depths of both the business world and the criminal underworld. Manage VIPs and drug deals in the same hour. Negotiate with dirty cops or bury your enemies. Every choice you make will shape your rise to power.

Dual gameplay : Switch seamlessly between nightclub management and open world gangster missions , no loading screens.

: Switch seamlessly between nightclub management and open world gangster missions , no loading screens. Manage your club : Handle VIP guests, stock bars, hire dancers, and throw wild themed nights.

: Handle VIP guests, stock bars, hire dancers, and throw wild themed nights. Gang wars : Eliminate rivals, bury bodies, and defend your turf from enemy attacks.

: Eliminate rivals, bury bodies, and defend your turf from enemy attacks. Corruption system : Bribe the police, influence the mayor, or risk violent raids.

: Bribe the police, influence the mayor, or risk violent raids. RPG Mechanics: Train your crew and develop your crime family.

Train your crew and develop your crime family. Prestige & Unlocks: As you gain reputation, you'll unlock special items and new features.

As you gain reputation, you'll unlock special items and new features. Dynamic economy : Buy and sell illegal goods on a living black market.

: Buy and sell illegal goods on a living black market. Original soundtrack: 16 custom in-game music tracks to enhance the nightlife atmosphere.

