The Callisto Protocol Releases Contagion Bundle With New Content The Callisto Protocol is getting a new pack of content from Krafton as the Contagion Bundle will bring a new mode and more.

Krafton Inc. and Striking Distance Studios revealed an all-new content pack being added to The Callisto Protocol as they introduced the Contagion Bundle. The shorthand to this is that the devs have added brand new mode to the game, simply called "Contagion," that will give you the hardest mode of the game yet. Which is saying something considering the primary game is already one of the most grueling experiences on normal. The new mode will put you into a special storyline in which you 4epxlore how the contagion got out and transformed the prison into what it became when you arrived. Only this time around you have limited resources to rather, harder enemies than before, and the story resets from the start every time you die. They've also added 14 new death animations for Jacob, and the Watchtower Skin Collection. You can see more below as the bundle is available now.

"Death is only the beginning with Contagion Mode, which we view as the game's ultimate survival horror experience. When playing this mode, you'll have to fight tactically and use your ammo wisely as you experience a custom balance of stronger enemies, limited resources, and no manual saves. Death means you'll be resetting to the beginning of your current chapter. Thread carefully – the horrors of Black Iron Prison are more deadly than ever."

"Speaking of deadly, the Contagion Bundle also includes 14 new hand-crafted ways for Jacob to die at the hands of the Biophage. Pair these new animations with Contagion Mode and it's like experiencing the gruesome horrors of The Callisto Protocol for the first time. You'll also be granted the Watchtower Skin Collection, a United Jupiter Company (UJC)-themed pack of player and weapon skins. Just because you're battling violent monsters through the corridors of Black Iron Prison and the mysterious ruins beneath doesn't mean you can't look good, after all."