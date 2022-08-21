The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 27: Eevee & More

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out another V and a common card that might just beat out the actual major hits of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

N-DESIGN Inc. delivers an intense burst of action with this Garchomp V. Clearly, this is the Sonic Strike attack illustrated on the artwork, as we can see the burst of a sonic boom behind Garchomp as it makes its descent, shark arms spread, through the sky. Then, sowsow delivers a common Eevee worthy of a chase card. The adorable Eevee over the lush, watercolor forest background makes for the perfect common hit. We Eevee fans sure have been eating during the Sword & Shield era, and this beaut right here is no exception.

