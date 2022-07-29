The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 4: Ponyta & Rapidash

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move from the Grass-type cards to the Fire-type cards.

Both Ponyta and Rapidash are beautifully illustrated here with a painterly vibe that elevates these already strong designs. Ponyta is drawn by artist Jiro Sasumo, whose orange, green, and sepia tones give this gorgeous card an autumnal vibe. Ponyta is pictured staring in shock at its reflection, which gives the impression that it was about to take a drink before being surprised to see "another" Ponyta staring back at it. A cute story within a terrific illustration. Then, illustrator Ligton delivers a Rapidash with a nostalgic vibe that reminds me of an illustration you'd see on a horse book for middle grade and young adult readers from the 90s.

