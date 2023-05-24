Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Goku Vs Frieza SPR Super Saiyan Blue Goku takes on Golden Frieza in this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game Special Rare from the next expansion, Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Super Saiyan Blue and Golden Frieza lock hands for their long-awaited reunion here. This Special Rare card takes inspiration from the film and adapted anime saga that brought Frieza back at the start of Dragon Ball Super. Frieza had been dead for years after being defeated by Goku and then having his rebuilt remains bisected by Future Trunks. Knowing that he was dealing with Super Saiyans that could best him, Frieza trained for the first time in his life and unlocked a new fifth form: Golden Frieza. It, of course, wasn't enough as Goku and Vegeta's power had grown far beyond Super Saiyan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

