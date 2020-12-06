This is How Shiny Kalos Starter Evolutions Will Look In Pokémon GO

Surprisingly, Niantic kicked off the Kalos Celebration Event, which introduced Generation Six species to Pokémon GO for the first time, without a Shiny release. Even though none of these Kalos Pokémon are currently available in their Shiny forms, they have all been added to the code. Earlier, we showed Bleeding Cool readers how the currently released Kalos species will look when they're released Shiny in Pokémon GO… but we only included the first stages. Here is how the evolutionary lines of all the Kalos starter species will look when added to the game.

Quilladin

The second-stage evolution of Chespin continues the chestnut brown look we saw on Shiny Chespin. The tips of its quills turn yellow here, giving this late-autumn-themed little leafy boy quite the interesting color palette that looks good in its Pokémon GO version.

Chesnaught

In its non-Shiny form, Chesnaught is dramatically different in color-scheme than its first stages of Chespin and Quilladin. Interesting, the Shiny Chesnaught doesn't continue the dark brown of its previous two stages, but rather goes back to the warm brown and green mixture of standard Chespin. It's an interesting choice that works for this evolutionary line.

Braixen & Delphox

The second and third-stage evolutions of Fennekin, Braixen and Delphox, are beautifully consistent in their Shiny forms. With smoky purple fur and fire-red ear fluff, this is set to be perhaps the most gorgeous line of Shiny starters in Pokémon GO history. It's a shame how the Community Day patterns have slowed because we are likely a long way off from these being added to the game.

Frogadier

As with its first stage of Froakie, Frogadier's Shiny form is subtle but noticeable. With a lighter blue body and a darker blue face than the regular form, it may not be as stunning a change as Braixen is in its Shiny form, but it's a good one.

Greninja

Is this the closest thing we have had to a final-stage stunner Shiny since Shiny Charizard? Like Charizard before it, Greninja comes with intense Shiny energy with a shocking color palette switch after two stages of subtly. With its black, red, blue, and white color palette, this is likely to be a favorite of many trainers in Pokémon GO.