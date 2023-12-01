Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Tournament Of Power

Three of the main Tournament of Power combatants Vegeta, Android 17, and Android 18 feature in Dragon Ball Super: Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Bandai announces Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination, the 23rd Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

The set to feature Tournament of Power with Vegeta, Android 17, and Android 18.

New God Rare card teased, adding to the collection of exclusive high-value cards.

Focus on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and more, with a visual preview of new cards.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Yesterday, we showcased an Ultra Instinct Goku Super Rare. Today, we have a new Super Rare featuring Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue form: SSB Vegeta, God-Like Power. This card shows Vegeta ready to become one of the most powerful warriors during the Tournament of Power. His former foes, Androids 18 and 17, stood by his side as allies here, with Android 17 in particular becoming a power playing during the last leg of the bout.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!