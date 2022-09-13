The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 50: Calyrex CSRs

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

There are four Calyrex Character Super Rares in this set, including:

Ice Rider Calyrex V CSR is illustrated by the legendary Mitsuhiro Arita , who is depicted with Peony in a beautiful, snowy scene.

Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX CSR sees Hitoshi Ariga continue the Arita image, showing Peony struggling to hang on as the Legendary Pokémon expands to dramatic heights in its Dynamax form.

Shadow Rider Calyrex V CSR comes courtesy of Oswaldo KATO, and while Calyrex isn't one of my favorite Pokémon, this is the most beautiful Character Super Rare of the set due to its stunning, unique colors. KATO is for sure an artist to watch.

Finally, we wrap up with Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX CSR, just like the V, which depicts the Pokémon with Victor. Artist chibi delivers a dreamlike image here, which works well.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.