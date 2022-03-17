The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 11: Mewtwo & More

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll finish up with the Electric-type section of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and move to the Psychic-type section.

Pachirisu : With cute and bright cartoony artwork, this Pachirisu card may be just of uncommon rarity, but I'd put it up there as among the most memorable illustrations in this latest Pokémon TCG release. Pachirisu's beaming face and bright eyes may also be a harsh reminder of how unobtainable this regional species is to some Pokémon GO players, though!

Granbull V: This is the epitome of the 3D art style that often gets complained about, but the use of color works well enough for me. While Granbull isn't among my favorite Pokémon, when it comes to a set's least exciting Ultra Rare, most sets have worse.

Mewtwo: This horror-inspired leaping Mewtwo seems like it should have been holographic, but it definitely spices up the selection of regular rares in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

