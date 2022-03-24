The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 18: Dragon-type Vs

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at two Dragon-type Ultra Rare cards in the set.

Flygon V: This action-packed V is illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki , who has made Flygon, an underrated Dragon-type, look more badass than ever. Flygon's dual Ground-type n the games is also on display in the art, as the arc of this draconic Pokémon's swooping attack obliterates the ground below it. The rendering of the effect on Flygon's red orb eyes perfectly glints when you see the foil card in person as well.

This action-packed V is illustrated by , who has made Flygon, an underrated Dragon-type, look more badass than ever. Flygon's dual Ground-type n the games is also on display in the art, as the arc of this draconic Pokémon's swooping attack obliterates the ground below it. The rendering of the effect on Flygon's red orb eyes perfectly glints when you see the foil card in person as well. Dracovish V: One of the strange combined Fossils introduced in the Sword & Shield games, Dracovish is an almost Lovecraftian horror here as illustrated by Satoshi Shirai. While the rest of the set features more popular Pokémon, I think this is an interesting feature of a unique species. It may not be the most exciting pull, but I enjoy the card for what it is.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.