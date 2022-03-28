The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 22: Full Arts Continue

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at more of the set's Full Arts.

While it hasn't been that long since Whimscott was featured on a Full Art GX, I'm a big fan of Fairy-types and always love to see them thrive, even if they are being relegated to Psychic-types. Whimscott has a beaming smile here set over a pink prism background, with a vibe that makes it, for me, one of the standout Full Arts of the set. Granbull and Honchkrow both are decent Full Arts as well, but Whimscott simply edges them out by having the more intriguing design. Now, I do like these other two Pokémon, but both of these are examples of the pre-evolution being a more interesting design than the final forms. That's why it can sometimes be a shame that we generally just tend to see the final evolution get the Ultra Rares (with the exception of Pikachu, where Raichu tends to get the shaft — except in this set!), because how fun would it be to chase Snubbul and Murkrow Full Arts?

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.