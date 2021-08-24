The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 2

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Salazzle GX: Salazzle is an underrated Pokémon. Its black and red color palette makes me think of hot magma pushing its way through volcanic rock. It's a terrific design, and the artwork of this card shows it well. The action-packed style continues, seemingly on every GX in Burning Shadows. Overall, Salazzle continues the overall improvement of the standard GXs that we've seen in the first selection as well.

The computer-generated art style worked well for the Guardians in Guardians Rising, but Tapu Fini just doesn't have the character design to match that set's Tapu Lele and Koko. That isn't to say that I don't like Tapu Fini, but I do feel that this Pokémon benefits from a more hand-drawn style. Overall, this ends up being one of the set's weaker GXs. Necrozma GX: Necrozma definitely has that "My kid drew a demon" vibe. The layout of the card is cool and its attack makes the artwork pop, but this is another design that takes a bit more to elevate.

