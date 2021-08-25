The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 3

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Machamp GX & Marshadow GX: I'm putting these two together for a couple of reasons. One of the critiques I can see someone making here is that this is essentially the same card with a different Pokémon. And I get that. Machamp and Marshadow are doing the same action, and their fists are even glowing in the same way. However, and this might be just me looking too deeply into Pokémon cards, but hey… that's what I'm here for, you guys. Machamp and Marshadow are paired in later Pokémon TCG sets in multiple different Tag Team GXs. I personally see the sameyness of these two cards as alluding to that pairing. While I might have been frustrated if two different Pokémon-GX had this look, it makes sense for these two.

Alolan Muk GX: This is by far the scariest Alolan Muk card, right? Look at that thing! It looks like poison incarnate and it's ready to swallow you up. It's an incredibly effective dip into horror from the Pokémon TCG.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more GX cards.