The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 6

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Salazzle GX Full Art: This takes the W for me as the best Full Art GX of the set. The deep, ruby red of the Fire-type Full Arts gives the black and red Salazzle the perfect stage on which to shine. There's even a bit of sass in Salazzle's pose! If the Charizard GX Full Art hadn't been cut from the set, that might have either tied or beaten this one, but the Pokémon TCG pulled that card out and made it into a Black Star Promo.

This takes the W for me as the best Full Art GX of the set. The deep, ruby red of the Fire-type Full Arts gives the black and red Salazzle the perfect stage on which to shine. There's even a bit of sass in Salazzle's pose! If the Charizard GX Full Art hadn't been cut from the set, that might have either tied or beaten this one, but the Pokémon TCG pulled that card out and made it into a Black Star Promo. Tapu Fini GX Full Art: Blue and purple Full Arts work quite well with the silvery blue line-art used for this style of card, which helps this Tapu Fini card stand out. It's definitely an improvement over the standard GX.

Blue and purple Full Arts work quite well with the silvery blue line-art used for this style of card, which helps this Tapu Fini card stand out. It's definitely an improvement over the standard GX. Necrozma GX Full Art: While I personally still don't love Necrozma's design, the simplicity of this Full Art is more flattering to its weirdness here than the busier GX.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more GX cards.