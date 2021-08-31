The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 8

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Marshadow GX Full Art: I was hard on the drab brown background of Fighting-type Full Arts in the last installment, but that's just because I want Pokémon to have their best chance to shine! I will say, though, that the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow's color palette works much better over this background than most other species.

Alolan Muk GX Full Art: We move to the Shadows part of Burning Shadows with the Dark-types here, starting with Alolan Muk. It's a bit basic as far as GX cards go, but I like the way that Muk is oozing off the borders of the card, showing that its toxic blubber cannot be contained.

Darkrai GX Full Art: Darkrai is my favorite of these three, and not in small part because the linework of this card ends up being the basis for the Shiny Darkrai GX from Hidden Fates.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more GX cards.