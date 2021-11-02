The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 4

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Zekrom: I love Zekrom as a Legendary Pokémon, but this is among the weaker cards of Celebrations. With a sort of dirty dishwater look to the background, the illustration of Zekrom itself, which is interesting and even a little bit creepy, is the only thing that saves this card.

Mew: This card is, in my opinion, the best-looking standard holo of the entire set. Mew is rendered beautifully Yuu Nishida who originally won the Pokémon Trading Card Game Illustration Grand Prix and went on to illustrate many amazing cards, including the Sylveon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The background itself is a burst of gorgeous color, which looks terrific on the plain foil used for these cards. While other backgrounds aren't enhanced by this pattern-less foil, this one works perfectly.

Xerneas: A strange and painterly depiction of Xerneas breaks from the rest of Celebrations' more classic vibe, giving an almost trippy look to this Fairy-type Pokémon who, due to the cancellation of that Energy type, ends up as a Psychic-type here.

