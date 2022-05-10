The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 15: Dragon-types

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by finally getting to the set's mascot.

First, let's talk about the Prism Stars. During this time in Pokémon TCG history, Prism Stars are cards that can be pulled from the Reverse Holo slot. They've been here for a few sets and will continue for three more sets including the special release Dragon Majesty and two more main sets, Sword & Shield – Lost Thunder and Sword & Shield – Team Up. We talked about the Jirachi Prism Star last time, but now these two tie into the set's theme a bit more. Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm is a Dragon-focused set due to the expansion's mascot of Rayquaza, so it certainly makes sense that we're getting the dynamic draconic duo of Latias and Latios as Prism Stars. Anesaki Dynamic illustrates both of these, leaning into the Pokémon house style with a bit of a candy paint vibe on the coloring.

Then, of course, we have Rayquaza. The standard Rayquaza GX pictured above is one of the strongest GX artworks we've gotten up to this point in the Sun & Moon era due to the strength of this Legendary Dragon's design, the cool blue background that showcases the scope of Rayquaza's flying ability, and the intense attack in its mouth. This card also has a lot of room on the foil for the holographic pattern to wave around, which adds to this card's beauty. Overall, while the chase cards are of course the Rainbow Rare and Full Art due to their rarity, this is one hell of a GX to pull.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm.