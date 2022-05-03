The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 8: Chinchou Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with some more non-holo cards, moving through the Chinchou line.

While I like a set with a diverse selection of styles, I must say that I do enjoy when a single artist takes on an evolutionary line. It adds some nice cohesion that can even sometimes tell a story. In the case of the Chinchou line, artist Aya Kusube delivers two striking images with a Chinchou common card and Lanturn uncommon card. The Chinchou looks overwhelmed in this scratchy, impactful illustration as it tries to light its way with its glowing bulbs, its vision impeded by a burst of bubbles in the water. Kusube then illustrates its evolution, Lanturn, confidently blazing a far brighter bulb, showing the power and confidence that comes with evolving in the Pokémon world. While certainly a very subtle story, the shared artist credit here made me compare these cards in a way I may not have if we'd seen different illustrators.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.