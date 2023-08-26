Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Reveals Plans For Major Halloween Update

Developer and publisher Red Barrels revealed more of what's to come in The Outlast Trials, including a spicy Halloween update in October.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels revealed they have some major updates on the way for The Outlast Trials, starting with a Halloween update. The team took to Steam, where the game is currently in Early Access, to talk about some of the new content on the way with help from community feedback. This includes many changes and updates for when it comes to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles in Q1 2024. But the big reveal is that a Halloween update will be coming in October, which will add a number of upgrades and some more horrific challenges that will keep you on your toes. We have a snippet of the blog for you below along with a new trailer revealed during Gamescom 2023.

"This update promises an array of spine-chilling additions, including the introduction of Program 4, a new Trial, new MK-Challenges, a Program X refresh, and a limited-time Program Halloween event complete with special rewards. Players can also anticipate new Amps, Variators, Prescriptions, Cosmetics, Cell Items, Sleep Room Minigame, and numerous improvements, balances, tweaks, and quality-of-life enhancements. Our matchmaking system philosophy involves players grouping up and deciding on Trials together, rather than having separate matchmaking for each Trial. This decision might seem unusual, but there are reasons behind it."

Matchmaking per Trial would divide players among many pools (25+). Players don't evenly play all Trials; some are more popular due to player progression. This approach significantly increases matchmaking queue times. Players might not find matches for certain Trials, leading to frustration. This approach could potentially harm the game experience.

"While we prefer group selection in the Sleep Room due to its more immersive nature (group setup, loadout selection, cell visits, social interactions, arm wrestling), we're aware of the player concerns. We're not planning any major backend changes right now regarding this, but we're improving how Trials are selected to involve the group instead of just the leader (via suggestions or other ways we are currently exploring). Coop play is vital to The Outlast Trials, and we are constantly monitoring how players group up together and will continue to make improvements if needed."

