The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 16

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art trainer cards.

Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter: This Poison-type trainer was introduced as a rival in the Sword & Shield DLC, Isle of Armor. This is the second most valuable Full Art Trainer in the set with only Caitlin one-upping it. Based on the way that the Klara and Avery box set sold in Japan, I'm slightly surprised at how affordably priced this card currently is in the secondary market. This is one I can see going up in value the same way that the Ultra Prism Lillie did once the hype around the Alternate Art chase dies down a bit, but these things are never that easy to predict. One of the things that Sun & Moon-era sets had going for them is the limited number of Full Art trainers, which has led to more of those cards becoming major chases. With Sword & Shield-era sets, we haven't had a huge chase Trainer since Marnie in Sword & Shield base in part because of the sheer number in each set.

This Poison-type trainer was introduced as a rival in the Sword & Shield DLC, Isle of Armor. This is the second most valuable Full Art Trainer in the set with only Caitlin one-upping it. Based on the way that the Klara and Avery box set sold in Japan, I'm slightly surprised at how affordably priced this card currently is in the secondary market. This is one I can see going up in value the same way that the Ultra Prism Lillie did once the hype around the Alternate Art chase dies down a bit, but these things are never that easy to predict. One of the things that Sun & Moon-era sets had going for them is the limited number of Full Art trainers, which has led to more of those cards becoming major chases. With Sword & Shield-era sets, we haven't had a huge chase Trainer since Marnie in Sword & Shield base in part because of the sheer number in each set. Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter: If you couldn't tell from the jacket she's rocking, Melony is an Ice-type trainer who functions as the Gym Leader of Circhster Stadium. This card is currently valued just a couple of dollars under Klara, making it the third-most sought-after trainer in the set.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.