The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 2

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Volcanion V: While some of the Pokémon V of Chilling Reign are breaking away from the 3D art style that the cards are sometimes critiqued for, this one is every bit the standard V when looking at the art on the screen. However, seeing this card in person is a different story. The light that comes from the glowing, blue parts of Volcanion's body is beautifully rendered with foil on the cards, allowing an Iron Man-esque glow to come from this Pokémon. Little things like that can elevate what it otherwise a fairly standard Ultra Rare.

Calyrex V & VMAX: Both Battle Styles and Chilling Reign focus on new Legendaries, with the former introducing Urshifu and the latter introducing Calyrex. While the V and the VMAX are pretty basic here, these Pokémon absolutely shine later in the set when we get to the Alternate Arts. Now, as far as these two cards, the Shadow Rider version of Calyrex seems more popular, but I personally think that the Ice Rider looks terrific on this VMAX. The way that blue and green swirls together in the background on textured foil make sit seem as if this Legendary Pokémon is producing a blizzard in its wake.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with more V and VMAX.