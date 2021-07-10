The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 20

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards.

Note that because Rainbow Rares use essentially the same artwork with a different color palette that we already covered in our earlier pieces, these installments will focus more on value and collectibility rather than the artwork focus that this series normally uses.

Agatha, Avery, Brawly, and Caitlin Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter: Agatha is the perfect example of why all Full Arts shouldn't have a Rainbow equivalent. The artwork here was fine on the Full Art, but this strips it to the bare bones of the character design to create a Secret Rare that I can't imagine being anyone's chase card… but yet, it currently holds a higher market value than Avery and Brawly, clocking in at $15.99 compared to their respective $10.46 and $10.63. Caitlin is the most valuable trainer of the set and its Full Art and Rainbow Rares are essentially equal in their current market value, as they tend to trade places back and forth. Their current value is $40.56 for the Rainbow and $40.22 for the Full Art. I predict the Rainbow dropping a bit while the Full Art rises.

