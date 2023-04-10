The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 17: Duraludon VMAX Duraludon VMAX is one of the main features of the main numbered set of Pokémon TCG's last special expansion, Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another set of Dragon-type Pokémon from the set.

Crown Zenith gives us a Duraludon V and Duraludon VMAX that are distinct from the versions of these cards seen in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. I prefer this to the reprints of the exact same cards that we've seen in this and other sets. Even if the text is the same for players, it makes more sense for collectors to get a different artwork, even if it's just moderately different like these. Both the V and VMAX in Crown Zenith are illustrated by PLAETA Mochizuki.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.