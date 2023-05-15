The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 52: Lumineon Illustration Lumineon got a chance to shine in the Sword & Shield era with an Alt Art in Brilliant Stars and a Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Lumineon V already got an Alternate Art in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and now it gets a Special Illustration Rare which is essentially the same idea. This is not a complaint, but rather a celebration. Pokémon like Lumineon sometimes go forgotten, so it's beautiful to see it get such lovely treatment in the Sword & Shield era. This focus on unlikely Secret Rares continues wonderfully during the current Scarlet & Violet era. Artist Jerky delivers a unique, detailed, and beautiful card that almost looks like stitchwork due to the texture in the color. We get cameo appearances from other Water-types, too, including Chinchou and Lanturn. Is there anyone else hiding out here in the coral?

This is Jerky's first-ever contribution to the Pokémon TCG. They have since continued to contribute during the Scarlet & Violet era with cards including Shuppet from Scarlet & Violet base, Tropius and Sudowoodo which will likely appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, and the Bellsprout line from Japan's upcoming Pokémon Card 151. We do not yet know how Pokémon Card 151 will be released in English.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.