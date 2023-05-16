The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 53: Glaceon Illustration Leafeon & Glaceon were the only Eeveelutions to get VSTARs during the SWSH-era, making them the only ones to get Special Illustration Rares.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

While I do wish that we got all the Eeveelutions as VSTARs, this Glaceon and Leafeon VSTAR feature in Crown Zenith makes sense. Leafeon and Glaceon were the first VSTAR cards that we got as SWSH Black Star Promos ahead of the release of the first VSTAR set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Thus, it feels right that they are here getting their Special Illustration Rares for the set that closes out this card type. Artist Gemi depicts a noble, attentive Glaceon being quite vigilant as it walks through a wintry clearing in the middle of a snowfall. Gemi has never contributed to the Pokémon TCG before this. A quick Google search shows "Gemi Ningen" come up as a working artist with a manga influence, though I cannot confirm whether or not the two are related. Gemi has since been credited on two cards in Scarlet & Violet base: Gogoat and Floatzel.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.