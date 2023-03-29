The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 6: Glaceon V Glaceon got yet another Pokémon-V in Crown Zenith, the special expansion that closed out the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield era.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at the Glaceon V from the set.

Glaceon gets another Pokémon-V from PLANETA Mochizuki. This is hardly the first Glaceon V. We initially got a standard V, Full Art V, and Alternate Art V in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Then, we got yet another Glaceon V as an SWSH Black Star Promo in the Glaceon VSTAR Special Collection that introduced VSTARs along with the Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection. This is the final Glaceon V and I'm happy that we got yet another new artwork for it, as some of the other Vs in this set are actually direct reprints.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.