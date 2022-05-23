The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 1: Charizard

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with the Charmander line.

Charmander: Could this… could this be one of the best Charmander cards ever? Artist tetsuya koizumi draws an adorable Charmander with delicate, thin linework and an expression that gives a "can you come out to play" vibe. The background is primarily colored green, which allows Charmander's orange color palette to stand out in a major way. What a strong way to kick off the set!

Could this… could this be one of the best Charmander cards ever? Artist draws an adorable Charmander with delicate, thin linework and an expression that gives a "can you come out to play" vibe. The background is primarily colored green, which allows Charmander's orange color palette to stand out in a major way. What a strong way to kick off the set! Charmeleon: Artist kodama goes in a way different direction with this Charmeleon, which leaves behind the playful vibe and goes full-on ferocious. The artwork has a smoky vibe to it, too, which makes the color palette soft but not blurry. Note, too, the motion lines by the tail which gives the impression of a swiping movement.

Artist goes in a way different direction with this Charmeleon, which leaves behind the playful vibe and goes full-on ferocious. The artwork has a smoky vibe to it, too, which makes the color palette soft but not blurry. Note, too, the motion lines by the tail which gives the impression of a swiping movement. Charizard: Charizard remains one of the biggest icons in the Pokémon TCG, and artist Ryota Murayama offers a badass one. Charizard is appropriately draconic for this set, with a serpentine neck and a sly gleam in its eye.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.