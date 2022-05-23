The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 1: Charizard
Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with the Charmander line.
- Charmander: Could this… could this be one of the best Charmander cards ever? Artist tetsuya koizumi draws an adorable Charmander with delicate, thin linework and an expression that gives a "can you come out to play" vibe. The background is primarily colored green, which allows Charmander's orange color palette to stand out in a major way. What a strong way to kick off the set!
- Charmeleon: Artist kodama goes in a way different direction with this Charmeleon, which leaves behind the playful vibe and goes full-on ferocious. The artwork has a smoky vibe to it, too, which makes the color palette soft but not blurry. Note, too, the motion lines by the tail which gives the impression of a swiping movement.
- Charizard: Charizard remains one of the biggest icons in the Pokémon TCG, and artist Ryota Murayama offers a badass one. Charizard is appropriately draconic for this set, with a serpentine neck and a sly gleam in its eye.
Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.