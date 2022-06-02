The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 11: White Kyurem GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we check out some of the set's most popular dragons.

Zekrom: Illustrator Hasuno gives Unova's Electric/Dragon-type Legendary the truly epic treatment. In this highly detailed piece, Zekrom seems to be causing the ground below it to explode from its power. Beams of electricity burst from the over-charged ground around it as Zekrom throws his head back in a Goku-goes-Super-Saiyan moment.

Illustrator gives Unova's Electric/Dragon-type Legendary the truly epic treatment. In this highly detailed piece, Zekrom seems to be causing the ground below it to explode from its power. Beams of electricity burst from the over-charged ground around it as Zekrom throws his head back in a Goku-goes-Super-Saiyan moment. Kyurem: Kyurem gets a cartoonier treatment from artist TOKIYA , who uses thick linework and bright coloring over a stripped-down background meant to evoke ice. Overall, while not a standout card, I do like that it gives us a good look at Kyurem's face considering the business of this Dragon's design.

Kyurem gets a cartoonier treatment from artist , who uses thick linework and bright coloring over a stripped-down background meant to evoke ice. Overall, while not a standout card, I do like that it gives us a good look at Kyurem's face considering the business of this Dragon's design. White Kyurem GX: Speaking of busy! White Kyurem and Black Kyurem are hate 'em or love 'em Pokémon, but 5ban Graphics does great work trying to make this draconic monstrosity look like it could exist in the real world. Oddly, Black Kyurem didn't end up getting a GX in this set or the entire Sun & Moon era.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of this set.