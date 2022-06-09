The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 18: Gold Trainers

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, as we near the end of our exploration of this special set, we take a look at three Gold Secret Rare Trainer Items.

Gold Trainer Item cards aren't exactly what you'd call collectors' favorites. These cards give players of the competitive Pokémon TCG a chance to use a useful Trainer Item card while flexing the rarest possible version of that card. Completionist collectors tend to just hope that the cards aren't so playable that they become priced to the level of Gold Ultra Ball Secret Rares. I can report that Dragon Majesty's Gold Trainer Items are all relatively affordable. Each of them has a current market value of $9 – $11, which is standard for this card type of this era.

Gold Trainer Secret Rares are normally the final card type featured in Pokémon TCG sets. There is, however, one more Gold Secret Rare in this set… and it's a Pokémon.

