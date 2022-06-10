The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 19: Necrozma Gold

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we wrap up with the very last card of the set with Ultra Necrozma GX.

Ultra Necrozma GX gets the rare gold treatment. Very few cards in the Sun & Moon era were rendered in this style, with the only example before this being Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism which included Gold GXs of Lunala and Solgaleo. This is actually the final use of this pure Gold card type, making those three Pokémon the only to get the treatment. It wouldn't be until Hidden Fates when we'd see Gold Secret Rare GXs again with Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele but by then, the card type changed to feature a secondary color specific to that Pokémon. Japan's final set of the Sun & Moon era, Tag Team GX All-Stars, used this more colorful gold card type for a final round of Secret Rare GX including Reshiram and Charizard, Pikachu and Zekrom, Mewtwo and Mew, Greninja and Zoroark, Lucario and Melmetal, Garchomp and Giratina, and Moltres and Zapdos and Articuno GX. To this day, only two of the Tag Team GX All-Stars have been adapted to English as SM Black Star Promos.

Back to Dragon Majesty. Ultra Necrozma is the rarest card and most valuable pull of the set.

