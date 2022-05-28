The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 6: Seas of Kanto

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we check out some Water-type Pokémon from the Kanto region.

It may look helpless, especially in this pastel beauty by that captures the true essence of this flopping wonder, but there is a reason that Magikarp is included in Dragon Majesty. Famously, and, in Pokémon GO, with a metric ton of Candy, it evolves into… Gyarados: Ferocious and Dragonic, Gyarados is a beast of the sea. Artist kawayoo illustrates this Water/Flying-type beast with wild, monsoon-causing energy. I do like that kawayoo matches Sekio's soft touch in the coloring, which may be the only element of the Magikarp card that carries over.

Lapras: Another Water-type favorite from the original 151 Pokémon is Lapras. Saya Tsuruta illustrates a simple Lapras, using thick and purposeful lineart. Note that the lines used for Lapras avoid black, instead using a darker version of Lapras's base blue, tan, and grey colors. This is a subtle but effective touch that adds a softness to this card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.