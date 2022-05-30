The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 8: Dragonite GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we get one of the set's main hits with Dragonite GX.

Dratini: Like Horsea, we get two different Dratinis in this set with entirely different vibes. To the left, Ayaka Yoshida delivers a 3D Dratini that manages to look better than the overused 3D style on much of the Sun & Moon-era GXs. This is a result of a simply stunning background that uses the reflective surface of the water to show the lush blues and greens of the forest. I've never seen this draconic noodle look more intense, though, than in the second card, which sees artist Anesaki Dynamic show Dratini bursting out of a curving wave of water with a determined glare on its face.

Possibly the cutest of the bunch, which is often the case whenever this Pokémon is included, is this -illustrated Dragonair. In a cave that seems made of blue stone, Dragonair floats on a sparkling bed of water and looks like the epitome of grace. Dragonite GX: Mainstay GX-artist 5ban Graphics delivers a swooping Dragonite with a big, goofy smile. Just how we like the big lug.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.