The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 4

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Turtonator GX: This one was a bit of a visual puzzle for me. There's so much red and so much blazing yellow that I had a bit of trouble finding exactly what I was looking at. It's like one of those pictures you need to squint at really close and then slowly pull back from your face in order to see the image. That said, when it does come into focus, it's a pretty badass depiction of Turtonator. (Pro-tip, from me to you: The face is in the top left corner.)

Sylveon GX: Here comes the booooy. (God, I think I've been watching too much TikTok.) This is, to me, the saving grace of the set. Guardians Rising has some nice cards, but this and the Alolan Ninetails are far and away the most visually interesting Ultra Rares and Full Arts, the latter of which we'll see in a later spotlight piece. This Sylveon card, though, is absolutely beautiful. The light blue coloring on its eyes shines brilliantly with the glossy foil of the GX, and the effect behind this Fairy-type Eeveelution elevates the card's artwork quite a bit. This is not only the best GX of the set, but among the best standard Pokémon-GX period.

Drampa GX: I have major affection for this card. Is that almost exclusively because I pulled a hilariously off-center version of this card with an almost-inch-thick top border and a cut-off bottom? It just might be. The card itself, though, actually makes this normally docile Pokémon into a terrifying force.

