The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 5

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art GX cards of the set.

Turtonator GX Full Art: These cards look very basic when you're looking at the flat artwork on a screen here. And the truth is, Full Art GXs are simplistic when compared to the Full Art Ultra Rares of the previous era (Black & White and XY's Full Art EX cards which had full backgrounds). However, what makes these cards feel special is the texture, which truly enhances the appearance of the cards. The light catches in the grooves of the textured foil, which makes this card glitter like a ruby in the light. While Turtonator looks like it's been taken off guard by an over-eager parent taking a picture, it's still quite a nice card to pull.

Alolan Ninetails GX Full Art: This is, to me, one of the best cards in the set. While the artwork in the standard Alolan Ninetails GX is actually a little more dynamic, this card looks like a shimmering piece of ice. I personally had the pleasure to pull this one in one of my last pack openings of Guardians Rising, and it's truly a sight to behold in person.

Wishiwashi GX Full Art: Listen, it's not bad. I don't know if I have much else to say, and who would, but I don't hate it!

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.