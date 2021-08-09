The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 6

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art GX cards of the set.

Vikavolt GX Full Art: Either you're the person who sees a bright yellow car and thinks "That's too much" or you're someone who wishes they were riding in that cab-like bad boy. The Electric-type (or, to TCG players, Lightning-type) Pokémon-GX Full Arts of the Sun & Moon era absolutely have some yellow sports car action going. I personally don't mind these, as the texture of the cards makes them look better in person. What looks like a bright yellow eyesore in dim lighting glows like gold when shined and tilted back and forth before the light. This Vikavolt is also one of the better cards, with a simple yet dynamic design.

Tapu Koko GX Full Art: Tapu Koko's design works very well on its card, with the pattern of its yellow wings/shell/whatever-you'd-like-to-call-it creating a tribal vibe.

Toxapex GX Full Art: Finally, the Toxapex card uses cool blues and placid purples for this pretty, shimmering GX. It may not be a standout in a set with Sylveon and Alolan Ninetails as the main pulls, but it's still quite a nice card.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.