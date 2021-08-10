The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 7

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art GX cards of the set.

Tapu Lele GX Full Art: The colors of this one make me think of a candy store. I love the vibes of this card and I say that as someone who isn't the biggest fan of the Alolan Guardians. This is just a nice card with a pretty, fun color palette. It's not a major draw for the set, but it does work alongside with the aesthetic of the Sylveon GX quite nicely.

Lycanroc GX Full Art: I like Lycanroc, but the flat, doodoo brown background of the Fighting-type GXs makes me long for the Full Art EXs of the previous era which used dynamic backgrounds made specifically to fit the Pokémon.

Metagross GX Full Art: The Steel-type background, on the other hand, fits Metagross quite nicely. The way that the silvery gray background shimmers on the foil texture of the card gives the impression that this Metagross GX was printed on a sheet of steel. While I think the Pokémon TCG made a mistake with making these flat background colors an era-long feature, sometimes… it just works.

