The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 33: Full Art Volo

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we finish up with the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Thorton is, unlike many Trainers in this set, a character from modern times rather than the historic Husui region from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Thorton acts as Factory Head and Frontier Brain of Battle Frontier's Battle Factory. In the game, he uses rental Pokémon like other players in the Battle Factory.

Volo is an ancient Hisuian trainer and he closes out the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. In Legends: Arceus, he is the one character who is under the Trainer Class of Ginkgo Guild Member and Pokémon Wielder. Like many Hisui Trainers, he has physical aspects in common with well-known modern Trainers. In the case of Volo, it is Cynthia.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of this expansion.