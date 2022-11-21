The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 38: Trainer Gallery Begins

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we kick off the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The Trainer Gallery is a subset of 30 cards that appear in each main series Sword & Shield set released in 2022 including Brilliant Stars, Astral Radiance, Lost Origin, and Silver Tempest. This subset includes Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes.

Oswaldo KATO, an artist who is undoubtedly on the rise due to his creative style, cleverly outlines the figures in white for this Parasect Character Rare. This choice makes KATO's style here stand out while also making Parasect pop in a heavily detailed background.

Artist saino misaki takes on Roserade and Gardenia in this Character Rare that sticks to the style of the anime while adding more detailed, mature coloring to add intrigue to this beautiful forest walk.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.