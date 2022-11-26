The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 43: Snorlax & Castform

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

These are the final two standard Character Rares of the Trainer Gallery. Next up are the Character Super Rares which combine the Character Card type with either the V or VMAX mechanic.

Kouki Saitou illustrates this Snorlax who sits across from his Trainer, shoveling food into his mouth, all the while looking like he is on the verge of a nap. He's just like me.

Atsushi Furusawa draws Castform looking like it is excited to learn. Honestly, I like this card a lot and I'm tired of people saying Castform looks like an emoji with nuts on it. We know it looks like that. It looks like that. It's true. Still, some kind of magic happened in the design and it somehow still manages to be cute. So stop it and let the card be cute, dammit!

