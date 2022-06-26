The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 13: Espeon

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Psychic-types of Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.

Espeon: It is no surprise that a card featuring one of the best Eeveelutions is one of the most beautiful in the set. Artist Ryota Murayama delivers a gorgeously drawn Espeon that curls up, catlike, on an expanse of glimmering emerald. The green background of different shades perfectly offsets the soft violet coloring of this Psychic-type Pokémon. The glowing orbs below Espeon actually bring to mind the classic galaxy foil style of holographic cards, even though this card isn't holo. Non-Ultra Rares get overlooked so often, so I really want you to take in this artwork. If this illustration was expanded to the full size of the card to make this an Alternate Art rather than simply a Rare, it would be one of the most sought-after and valuable cards of the entire Sun & Moon era.

It is no surprise that a card featuring one of the best Eeveelutions is one of the most beautiful in the set. Artist delivers a gorgeously drawn Espeon that curls up, catlike, on an expanse of glimmering emerald. The green background of different shades perfectly offsets the soft violet coloring of this Psychic-type Pokémon. The glowing orbs below Espeon actually bring to mind the classic galaxy foil style of holographic cards, even though this card isn't holo. Non-Ultra Rares get overlooked so often, so I really want you to take in this artwork. If this illustration was expanded to the full size of the card to make this an Alternate Art rather than simply a Rare, it would be one of the most sought-after and valuable cards of the entire Sun & Moon era. Shedinja: Artist kawayoo leans into the spookiness of Shedinja with this illustration featuring the Pokémon, which is essentially the haunted discarded cicada shell of Ninjask, roaming a barren land that evokes death. I also like how the name of its Ability, Vessel of Life, contrasts with the macabre vibe of this card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.