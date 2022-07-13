The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 29: Trainer Prism Stars

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move a selection of Trainer Cards.

The Trainer Cards that appear as Prism Stars in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder include:

Heat Factory Prism Star (Trainer Stadium)

Life Forest Prism Star (Trainer Stadium)

Lusamine Prism Star (Trainer Supporter)

Thunder Mountain (Trainer Stadium)

Prism Stars are one of the few card variations that appear as any type of card including Pokémon, Trainers, and Energies. This is a rare occurrence because these sort of specialty variations like BREAK usually tie into a Pokémon-specific mechanic. A Lusamine BREAK wouldn't really work. However, we are now going to get a card variation like Prism Stars (kind of) in Japan's Lost Abyss and the international Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This new card variation is the Lost Zone mechanic and it features a colorful Lost Zone aura that can appear on Pokémon, V, VMAX, VSTAR, and Trainers. Unlike Prism Stars, though, it will not be its own rarity separate from the card types on which it appears, so it won't pop up in the Reverse Holo slot like these did.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.